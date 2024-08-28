The ZX Spectrum is making a comeback

HQ

From the creators that gave us the Atari 400 Mini, the ZX Spectrum is being revived as just The Spectrum. If you're old enough to remember the original Spectrum, you'll be able to recognise the sleek design, complete with rubber keys on this early gaming rig.

If you don't know of the Spectrum, it was brought about by British inventor Sir Clive Sinclair, who delivered one of the first computers you could own for a fraction of the cost of its competitors. It allowed you to make and play games all in one machine, and the current Spectrum will allow the same.

Combining the best of both worlds, as it has the design of the 48k model mixed with the power of the 128k model, The Spectrum offers consumers 48 games already installed on it, including some modern games made by fans of this nostalgic piece of kit. It'll be releasing on the 22nd of November for the price of £89.99/€99.99.

HQ

This is an ad: