The Zone expands: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl coming to PS5

GSC Game World continues to polish and deliver new content and improvements for S.T.A.L.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl in 2025. The planned roadmap remains in place, and it seems that the policy change from Microsoft's red lines will benefit both the Ukrainian studio and PlayStation gamers, who were recently able to enjoy the remastered original trilogy. And the good news doesn't stop there.

The official S.T.A.L.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl account on X has just announced that it's coming to PS5. In fact, there's already a PlayStation Store page for S.T.A.L.L.K.E.R. 2, though no release date has yet been finalised.

Are you one of those who had been waiting for this announcement to finally take the plunge into the Zone?