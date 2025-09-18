The Zodiac Trials gives us a taste of what's to come with a new trailer

I must confess that throughout my time at Gamescom 2025, the title that made me feel most empowered as a gamer was The Zodiac Trials. I had the opportunity to talk to its creators and enjoy a trial where they even congratulated me and were slightly surprised by my skill (or maybe I spent all my luck points for the month on that trial). In any case, we would like you to try it too.

I say this because Singapore studio Mixed Realms has appeared at the Convergence Games Showcase with a new trailer for The Zodiac Trials, showing off more of the fluidity of our character's movement and combat style as he traverses this hack-and-slash action-adventure roguelite. And in addition to the trailer, we've been reminded that the game's demo is now available on Steam. It's about 9GB of space you'll need, but we're telling you it's absolutely worth it.

You can watch the trailer for 13Z: The Zodiac Trials below.