The Zelda: Phantom Hourglass soundtrack is now fully available with Nintendo Music

Sure, The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass isn't usually ranked as one of the best Zelda games, and we rarely talk about its music. That said, it's actually a bit of an underrated gem that built on the premise of The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker.

The game was originally released for the Nintendo DS in 2007 and has not been re-released. That's why many people are now cautiously raising their expectations a little when Nintendo unexpectedly announced that the game's soundtrack has been added to the Nintendo Music app. In total, there are 80 songs with a playing time of 91 minutes.

Lots of people are hoping this is a sign that the game will get a new lease of life on Switch 2, either as a download via the Switch Online subscription or as a remaster or remake. There's a good chance this is just wishful thinking, though, so we'll just have to keep our fingers crossed while listening to the music.