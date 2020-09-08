The Zelda musou is back with Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Those of you who have played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are eagerly waiting for its sequel on the Nintendo Switch, but in the meantime, you might want to learn more about the war that led to the rise of Calamity Ganon and that caused Link's slumber for 100 years. And it's in that time that Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set.

The new musou by Nintendo and Koei Tecmo Games follows in the successful footsteps of Hyrule Warriors (the first crossover of the genre for Nintendo consoles, which released on Wii U, 3DS, and Switch), and has been introduced by surprise, just like Paper Mario: The Origami King and Super Mario 3D All-Stars, with the following, previously unannounced video:

Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma kicks off the video by mentioning the development of a sequel to Breath of the Wild ("you'll have to wait a bit longer"...) and thanking the many players who still play the original adventure. He clearly and honestly introduces the new musou as something to bridge the gap as they keep developing BoTW2, or as "a different way to experience the world of Hyrule", as he puts it.

Hyrule at war seems like the perfect setting for a musou game full of armies and heroes, and you can see Zelda, Link, King of Hyryle, and of course the Champions, and you will be able to join forces with a friend to face Calamity Ganon co-operatively. Koei Tecmo Games producer Yosuke Hayashi explains and shows more in the video, unveiling that "unlike previous HW games, Age of Calamity was developed by working closely with the Zelda team", "including gameplay graphics, world, and dialogue".

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity releases on November 20, 2020, exclusively on Nintendo Switch.

The original Hyrule Warriors was a really nice, content-packed crossover and a perfect "my first musou". Are you looking forward to this one?