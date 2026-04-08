The Zelda Movie has found its composer

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Although nothing has been officially confirmed, it now appears evident that Maze Runner composer John Paesano will carry on Koji Kondo's legacy and compose the soundtrack for next year's Zelda movie. The information comes from IMDb, which has been updated with several new roles, of which Paesano's is undoubtedly the most interesting.

In addition to the Maze Runner movies, he has also composed other film scores, and he has a solid grasp of video game music, having composed the soundtracks for Insomniac's Marvel's Spider-Man series and Detroit: Become Human, among others. He is therefore exceptionally well-suited to adapt a video game soundtrack for the big screen.

That said, Kondo himself will be involved in the production as a consultant, so hopefully the oh-so-important Zelda music will sound just right when the Zelda movie premieres on May 7, 2027.