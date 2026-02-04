The Zelda inspired Bel's Fanfare reached its Kickstarter goal in just a few hours

HQ

After the highly acclaimed Mika and the Witch's Mountain from 2023, developer Chibig is now preparing for its next adventure. As we reported the other day, it's called Bel's Fanfare, and the developers think fans of classic Zelda adventures should check it out.

The game will be funded via Kickstarter, and the campaign started yesterday. Well... it only took a few hours to reach the goal, and at the time of writing, it has raised about twice as much as needed in less than 24 hours. This means that some stretch goals have already been unlocked, and more are on the way, as there are many indications that this will be a very profitable campaign before it is complete.

We've also got the first real trailer for the game (last time we only had a teaser to show you), and you can check it out below and head over here if you want to buy a copy - there are both digital and physical editions, as well as some with extra goodies for collectors. Bel's Fanfare will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, Switch, Switch 2, and Xbox Series S/X.