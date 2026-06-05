The Zelda classic Ocarina of Time gets a Beatles makeover

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So, what would it sound like if The Beatles covered the Ocarina of Time soundtrack? No, we're not going to bore you with some unimaginative AI nonsense, but rather with one of the most mind-blowing projects we've seen in a long time. YouTube user RednasVGM has spent a year and a half collecting audio recordings from The Beatles and letting the British band cover one of the most classic soundtracks in gaming history.

You can find the final result below, and it's just as insane as you'd expect. RednasVGM writes that "all of the music is made by ear and all the sentence mixing is done by hand," and on his channel you'll also find videos that let you follow this quirky project. So... with that said, celebrate the weekend with this masterpiece.