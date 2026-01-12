The Zeekr 7GT can reach a peak of 480kW when charging

HQ

While wider EV adoption has several hurdles in front of it, from battery production technology to prices, the charging speed is one such obstacle that keeps a lot of consumers from switching to battery-powered cars.

Chinese manufacturer is however set to raise the bar for everyone when it launches the new 7GT in Europe. As InsideEV reports, the model will support up to 480 kilowatts of charging, making it possible to go from 10-80% in just 13 minutes.

It's built on a new 800-volt platform, and will be the first model in Europe to achieve this peak. The minute count above is for the smaller 75 kilowatt battery, and the larger 100 kilowatt battery will take just 16 minutes from 10-80%.

The 7GT is being presented as a real "driver's car", that has a sporty feel, and luxurious interior with prices starting at around €45.000 from July and onwards.