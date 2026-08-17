The Zambian government has arrested the main opposition leaders on the very night of the elections

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Zambia is currently in the midst of voting in the country's general election - the first since the end of the pandemic and a litmus test to see whether the austerity policies of the current president, Hakainde Hichilema, have succeeded in reversing the country's debt situation.

The problem is that in the early hours of this morning, on election night, the police raided the home of the main opposition leader, Brian Mundubile, as well as those of other "prominent members of certain political parties in Zambia", according to the government statement (via Reuters), and arrested 11 members of his cabinet.

Opposition parties and civil society organisations accused the government of stepping up repression in the run-up to the elections, including imposing restrictions on their meetings and campaign activities. The government has denied the allegations, and the official statement indicates that it had been monitoring them for months and that individuals were arrested "in possession of high-calibre military weapons, ammunition and other materials intended for use in an armed insurrection."

As yet, the international community has not issued any statement on the situation in Zambia, whilst early polls suggest Hichilema is set for a second term.