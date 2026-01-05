The year's best TV series

HQ

5. Task

At first it feels almost anonymous - a low-key crime drama with a restrained, almost spare aesthetic - and far from the loudest show of the year, but definitely one of the most consistent. Task is the definition of a slow burn, where the dialogue is sharp without being flashy, the pace is controlled, and the atmosphere is lush. You trust the unforgiving atmosphere, the well-written characters and the consequences of their actions. Task is gentle and quiet - but also impossible to put down - the ultimate proof that you don't need explosions to engage.

4. The Narrow Road to the Deep North

It requires patience, but The Narrow Road to the Deep North also rewards with an emotional resonance that few other TV shows can boast. A war drama that focuses on memories, guilt and those invisible wounds that never heal. It moves seamlessly between different time periods and shows how traumatic experiences linger. There are no easy answers, no catharsis, just raw emotion told through incredibly precise, visual storytelling. Every glance, every pause in the dialogue carries meaning and weight in an almost reverential way. The Narrow Road to the Deep North is a deeply moving experience, reminding us how the medium of television can sometimes reach far deeper than film.

3. Andor: Season 2

If the first season of Andor was a manifesto against the slapdash Star Wars, season two is its fulfilment. This is dense, intelligent science fiction about power, resistance and the price of actually standing up and doing something about injustice. The series also dares to trust its audience. No time is spent explaining or simplifying and points are never rushed. No, it builds tension through relationships, ideological fissures and slowly escalating conflicts. It's adult TV in a universe too often treated as an advert for toys. Cassian is also still refreshing as a protagonist, more worn, more compromised and far more interesting. Andor season two proves that Star Wars works best when it dares to be political, human and a little uncomfortable. It's not just one of the best shows of the year - it's one of the strongest sequels in a very long time.

2. The Pitt

Another hospital series. Yes, that was the first thought, but The Pitt somehow succeeds by marrying the classic with the new while stripping away all the glibness. Instead, it focuses entirely on the grey areas of morality and the constant clash between ideals and reality. What is right, what is wrong? The pace is fast and every episode feels like a shift from hell, where every little decision has life-changing consequences. The Pitt doesn't romanticise the nursing profession - it respects it by showing how relentlessly difficult and challenging it is and the result is telling - a TV show that not only entertains but gnaws, and sticks with you. A real hit that grabs you and shakes you to the core.

1. Adolescence

There was never any doubt about what was the best show of the year, and from the first episode to the last, Adolescence is visceral. It's raw, uncomfortable and consistently uncompromising. A thoroughly claustrophobic journey that refuses to simplify or dumb down. The parents are not monsters, the school is not a caricature, and the young people are neither victims nor villains. Everyone fumbles, everyone makes mistakes, and the consequences are allowed to take place - horrible as they are. The dialogue feels terrifyingly authentic and Owen Cooper is downright brilliant in the lead role - which also earned him an Emmy - the youngest actor ever to receive one. Nothing about Adolescence is simple or easily digestible. It demands presence, offers no clear answers, and is incomparably heavy - in the best possible way. This is TV that sticks with you for weeks and months - that dares to be difficult and challenging - and wins. Undoubtedly the best TV series of the year.