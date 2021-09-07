The Yakuza series could move outside Japan

HQ

So far, the Japanese series Yakuza - which is about the Japanese mafia - has taken place in Japan. But this is no rule and the developers aren't ruling out Ichiban Kasuga and his crew going to other countries as well.

This was revealed by Lost Judgment director Kazuki Hosokawa in an interview with The Gamer, where he explains how new countries could mean new places for exploration, new mysteries and different battles than we're used to.

Currently, no new game in the series has been announced since Yakuza: Like a Dragon was released late last year. Lost Judgment, which is considered a Yakuza spin-off launches on September 24 though.

Would you like to see the Yakuza storyline leave Japan?