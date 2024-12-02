The Y2K popcorn bucket is a blast from the past

HQ

In a few days time, production company A24 will be debuting its next project, as the horror-comedy Y2K will debut in cinemas from December 6. With that in mind, Y2K has now unveiled the themed popcorn bucket for the film, and it is a true blast from the past.

The bucket resembles the crazy translucent televisions that were available in the late-90s/early-2000s and features an open front where you can fit a ton of popcorn. It even comes with a Y2K sticker plastered onto the bucket's top.

As for what Y2K is about, the synopsis for the movie is as follows: "On the last night of 1999, two high school juniors crash a New Years Eve party, only to find themselves fighting for their lives in this dial-up disaster comedy."

