The XI Fun & Serious Game Festival returns to Bilbao in December

After a digital-only edition in 2020, Fun & Serious Game Festival will be back in a physical format this year, the organisation has announced. The eleventh iteration will be held on December 10 and 11 in Bilbao at the BEC building, which became the home of the event in the past few years.

2021 Fun & Serious will again be all about conferences, panels, workshops and professional networking, together with a public showfloor for both the fans and the best indie projects. The focus this year, goes without saying, is on "the fundamental role video games have played, both economically and artistically", during and after the toughest stage of the pandemic and its lockdown period.

Schedule, panels, and speakers are yet to be revealed, but the organisation teases the presence top-of-the-line industry veterans (as it's usually the case) and the live-streaming of talks for those who can't travel to the venue in person (which access will at the same time be more limited).

In previous years, Gamereactor has covered the event closely, learning more about the ins and out of the industry by interviewing acclaimed developers such as Jade Raymond, Harvey Smith, or Jeff Kaplan. A similar sort of exclusive coverage is expected this year.