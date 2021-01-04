The X-Files, Lost, and Prison Break are coming to Disney Plus on February 23

You're watching Advertisements

It has been revealed that Disney Plus will soon be adding several more huge series such as The X-Files, Lost, Prison Break to its already extensive catalogue. These shows and more will be available on February 23, as entertainment 'brand' Star will be made an official part of the service.

Just like Marvel and National Geographic, Star will have its own tab within the app and from there you will be able to view all relevant content. Along with bringing these hugely popular shows, there will also be exclusive content present for Disney Plus subscribers. The two exclusive shows that have already been confirmed are Big Sky and Love, Victor.

The major drawback here, however, is that subscriptions in the UK will increase to £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year. Existing subscribers will keep the existing price though until August 23, 2021. This makes sense as more content is being added, but it might be a huge disappointment for those who are looking to budget.

Thanks, TechRadar.