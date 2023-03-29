The X-Files is getting a reboot from Ryan Coogler

HQ

The X-Files is one of the most popular sci-fi drama series of all-time, and so it is no surprise that even after the show returned for a surprise Season 10 and 11 that Fox is still looking to keep the concept going.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Ryan Coogler of Creed and Black Panther fame will be stepping in to make a new X-Files series, with a much more diverse cast.

Coogler has been nominated twice for an Academy Award, and has proven himself as a director many times over. As this is the first we're hearing of his attachment to the new X-Files, it's likely details will remain light for some time.

