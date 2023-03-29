Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

The X-Files is getting a reboot from Ryan Coogler

The new series is set to have a diverse cast.

The X-Files is one of the most popular sci-fi drama series of all-time, and so it is no surprise that even after the show returned for a surprise Season 10 and 11 that Fox is still looking to keep the concept going.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Ryan Coogler of Creed and Black Panther fame will be stepping in to make a new X-Files series, with a much more diverse cast.

Coogler has been nominated twice for an Academy Award, and has proven himself as a director many times over. As this is the first we're hearing of his attachment to the new X-Files, it's likely details will remain light for some time.

What do you think of this?

