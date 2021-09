HQ

One of the main new features of NHL 22 is the X-Factor, something that was originally introduced in Madden NFL 20. It's basically signature moves that some players have that make them stand out.

50 players will have an X-Factor in NHL 22, and now we've gotten a gameplay trailer that reveals some of them. The full list will be revealed on September 20, while the game launches on October 15 for both PlayStation and Xbox.

Which players do you think should have an X-Factor move in the game?