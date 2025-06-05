English
Mario Kart World

The Xenoblade Studio had a hand in the Mario Kart World development

Another studio is revealed to have had a hand in making the kart racing titan.

HQ

It's been a number of hours since Mario Kart World was finally released and has started its journey towards hopefully becoming the same smashing success as its predecessor. We were really impressed with the game and you can read our review at this link.

So Nintendo has done it again. But not alone. It now turns out that they actually had some assistance. Nintendo owned developer Monolith Soft, best known for the Xenoblade series, announced via social media (thanks Gamespot) that they contributed to the development and write, translated by Bing:

"Mario Kart World, for which Monolith Soft handled partial contract development of the environments, tracks and character design, has been released by Nintendo."

Monolith Soft has a lot of experience working with Nintendo and has previously been involved in both The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We also know that both 1-Up Studio and Bandai Namco has been included in the development of this giant project, which is said to have started as far back as in 2017.

Mario Kart WorldMario Kart World
Mario Kart and the Xenoblade series.

Related texts

0
Mario Kart WorldScore

Mario Kart World
REVIEW. Written by Jonas Mäki

Now it's time for not only Switch 2, but also Mario Kart World, and we've now reviewed the latter to check out if it justifies a console purchase...



