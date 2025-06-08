The Xbox version of Final Fantasy XVI has been announced and released

HQ

Earlier this year, it was rumoured that Final Fantasy XVI was on its way to Xbox. During the Xbox Game Showcase we got confirmation. And we don't have to wait a minute longer, because the game is available right now. This is two years after it was first released console-exclusively for PlayStation 5, and then for PC the following year.

Square Enix told us in September that it wasn't happy with the sales figures of the title, but now the game has also been released for Xbox One and the Xbox Series X/S, which will no doubt help with that.

