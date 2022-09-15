The Xbox Tokyo Game Show stream starts today at 10am

HQ

Today is a big day for Japanese video gamers as it marks the beginning of Tokyo Game Show 2022. Microsoft is one of the companies participating and has confirmed that they will run a 50 minutes long streamed event.

Even though it's really mainly intended for a Japanese audience, you can follow it in the YouTube window below, and it begins 10am (BST) and 11:00 (CEST). With a running time of 50 minutes, there will probably be at least some announcement, and the Xbox boss Phil Spencer has revealed on Twitter that he will show up as well.

Is there any Japanese title in particular you are hoping for?