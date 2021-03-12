Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
The Xbox team welcomes Bethesda with a highlight reel

The video takes a look at everything Xbox Game Studios has to offer, as well as looking to the future.

After roughly six months, it was finally settled this week that Microsoft gets to acquire ZeniMax/Bethesda. Yesterday, they had a roundtable discussion to talk about what this means for the two companies, with the Xbox boss Phil Spencer saying that "if you're an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists."

But the Xbox team also had a video prepared for the occasion, welcoming Bethesda to the Xbox family. It is a highlight reel with plenty of video from the many different games the Xbox Game Studios currently has to offer as well as going forward. Take a look below.

