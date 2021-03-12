The Xbox team welcomes Bethesda with a highlight reel

You're watching Advertisements

After roughly six months, it was finally settled this week that Microsoft gets to acquire ZeniMax/Bethesda. Yesterday, they had a roundtable discussion to talk about what this means for the two companies, with the Xbox boss Phil Spencer saying that "if you're an Xbox customer, the thing I want you to know is this is about delivering great exclusive games for you that ship on platforms where Game Pass exists."

But the Xbox team also had a video prepared for the occasion, welcoming Bethesda to the Xbox family. It is a highlight reel with plenty of video from the many different games the Xbox Game Studios currently has to offer as well as going forward. Take a look below.