The Xbox Summer Sale has kicked off

As is tradition, there are always big sales during each season, and the summer campaigns are often a good opportunity to make great bargains during an otherwise rather dry time of year when it comes to new games. Microsoft is now running its Xbox Summer Sale and they have some great deals.

To help you get started, we've picked out 10 great bargains on excellent games in a variety of genres that are guaranteed to keep you entertained this summer.

• Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All - 80% off (£4.19 / €4,99)

• Castlevania Anniversary Collection - 80% off (£3.19 / €3,99)

• DuckTales Remastered - 75% off (£2.49 / € 3,59)

• Hogwarts Legacy - 60% off (£25.99 / €29,99)

• Marvel's Midnight Suns - 75% off (£16.24 / €18,74)

• Mass Effect: Legendary Edition - 85% off (£8.99 / €10,49)

• Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition - 60% off (£35.99 / €39,99)

• Resident Evil 3 - 75% off (£8.24 / €9,99)

• Robocop: Rogue City - 50% off (£24.99 / €29,99)

• Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection - 50% off (£17.49 / €19,99)

If you find a particularly good offer, we'd be grateful if you'd help your Gamereactor friends in the comments section below. Sharing is caring, as we all know, and the sale runs until July 31.