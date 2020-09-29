The Xbox Series X reserves 129GB on its SSD

You're watching Advertisements

Yesterday we shared plenty of new details about Xbox Series X, which has been sent out to a few selected American media. As we reported, several of them have already vouched for the very low volume of the new console, but none went as far as ArsTechnica, who wrote that it "is the quietest Xbox" they have ever tested. Considering that Xboxes has been fairly silent (not you OG Xbox 360!), this is of course promising.

The other major thing is about the SSD hard drive, where IGN noted that out of the 1 terabyte storage, roughly 802 gigabytes are available for games and other things. Perhaps it isn't too surprising if you've used a 1 TB SSD for your laptop, then you have probably noted that you can only use about 931 gigabytes (do a Wiki on gibibytes if you want to know why). IGN also notes that this is true for the 1 terabyte SSD memory cards for Xbox Series S and X.

This basically means the system reserves 129 gigabytes, which is less than what Xbox One used at launch 2013 (at 138 gigabytes), but more than PlayStation 4 (with 93 gigabytes). Still, this is, of course, a factor to pay attention to when installing all of those glorious games. We assume it might also make space a real issue on Xbox Series S, with only has a 512 gigabyte SSD, as the system should need about the same amount of data as Xbox Series S.