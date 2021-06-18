LIVE
logo hd live | Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
 See in hd icon
Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

The Xbox Series X mini fridge is beating Forza Horizon 5 on YouTube

Microsoft's most viewed video from E3 though is Starfield with 4.7 million views.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Since it was announced last Sunday, the Forza Horizon 5 trailer has gotten 3.05 million views on YouTube. This is of course very impressive in such a short time, but we would argue that it is well deserved.

But quite surprisingly, this was actually beaten by a thing that wasn't even in the actual showcase but was revealed afterward. And that is the Xbox Series X-looking mini fridge that Microsoft is launching later this year. It currently has 3.15 million views on YouTube, and shows that cooling your Monster Energy drinks, Pepsi Max, and San Pellegrinos in style is serious business for gamers.

It turns out that not even a stylish mini fridge can defeat a new Bethesda IP though, as Starfield has 4.7 million viewers on Youtube, and is Microsoft's most viewed E3 video.

The Xbox Series X mini fridge is beating Forza Horizon 5 on YouTube


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy