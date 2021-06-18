The Xbox Series X mini fridge is beating Forza Horizon 5 on YouTube

Since it was announced last Sunday, the Forza Horizon 5 trailer has gotten 3.05 million views on YouTube. This is of course very impressive in such a short time, but we would argue that it is well deserved.

But quite surprisingly, this was actually beaten by a thing that wasn't even in the actual showcase but was revealed afterward. And that is the Xbox Series X-looking mini fridge that Microsoft is launching later this year. It currently has 3.15 million views on YouTube, and shows that cooling your Monster Energy drinks, Pepsi Max, and San Pellegrinos in style is serious business for gamers.

It turns out that not even a stylish mini fridge can defeat a new Bethesda IP though, as Starfield has 4.7 million viewers on Youtube, and is Microsoft's most viewed E3 video.