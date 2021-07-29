The Xbox Series line-up are the fastest-selling consoles in Xbox history

Yesterday, we reported on the PlayStation 5 passing the 10 million units sold mark, making it the fastest-selling console in Sony Interactive Entertainment history. Well, despite Microsoft not releasing exact sales figures, it was revealed that the Xbox Series family are also the fastest-selling consoles in Xbox history.

Revealed in an earnings call, it was mentioned that Microsoft had sold more Xbox Series X and S consoles between launch and the present, than it had sold any previous Xbox consoles.

It was also touched upon that demand is still outweighing the supply of the consoles, and that the difficulties people are facing in getting a device is probably not going to change over the coming months or perhaps even years.

Thanks, IGN.