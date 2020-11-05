English
Rogue Company

The Xbox Series launch line-up has grown with the addition of Rogue Company

Hi-Rez Studios' free-to-play shooter will run at native 4K 120FPS on the Series X.

With just days to go until the launch of the Xbox Series, multiplayer shooter Rogue Company has sneaked its way into the day one line-up. The title will now be available alongside other free-to-play offerings like Fortnite and Dauntless, giving all gamers something to collectively play together during the console's early days.

The title will run at native [email protected] fps on Series X and [email protected] fps on Series S. It will also support cross-play between previous generations versions on the PC, PS4, Switch and Xbox One.

The shooter also got an update today which will, of course, roll over to the next-gen version. A new Rogue known as Fixer has been added to bulk out the roster, and Ranked matches are finally going live allowing players to battle it out with others at their own skill level.

You can read our full review of Rogue Company here.

Rogue Company

