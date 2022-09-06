The Xbox Series Energy Saver mode could save you £60 a year on your energy bills

HQ

There's no beating around the bush these days: energy bills are becoming monstrously expensive. And because of this, it's a good idea to look for tech-savvy ways to lower your monthly costs, and Microsoft seems to have a fairly decent one.

As The Verge reports, by using the Energy Saver mode on Xbox Series consoles rather than the Instant On one, you could end up saving around £4.93 a month on your bills, in the UK. This is under the assumption that you keep your Xbox on standby 24 hours a day, as the Instant On mode is claimed to use around 11-13 watts on power, whereas the Energy Saver one only uses around 0.5 watts.

Granted there are benefits to using the Instant On mode, including being able to instantly play your console without needing to wait for it to start up, but at the same time, almost £5 a month (£60 a year) is quite a lot to save by making the switch.