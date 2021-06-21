The Xbox mini fridge will be released outside the US and holds 10 beers

During E3, Microsoft announced that their upcoming Xbox mini fridge is launching this holiday and released a trailer that actually managed to beat Forza Horizon 5 on YouTube for many days. So far, no European release has been confirmed and some worried it might just be a cool thing for the American audience.

As many have asked Microsoft about this, the Xbox Games Marketing General Manager (nowadays also Home Appliance Visionary according to his Instagram) decided to confirmed on Twitter that it will in fact be released outside the US. And when someone asked how many beers you can stuff into the refrigerator, he also added: "It can hold 10 beers/cans with room for some snacks! #XboxandChill"

The hashtag #XboxandChill actually has an official Xbox mini fridge emoji, so Microsoft is really going all in on this one. Will you get one when they are released later this year?