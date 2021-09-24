The Xbox mini fridge is still on track for 2021

HQ

Thanks to a really weird bet in a voting competition that was hosted by Twitter called #BestOfTweets, which ended with Xbox winning in the finals against Skittles, Microsoft is currently preparing the launch of a mini fridge looking like an Xbox Series X that can hold ten of your beers (or perhaps Monster, Dr. Pepper or San Pellegrino).

But they have been very silent about this project for a few months, and some people are starting to worry. Fortunately, news is coming soon. The Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg had this to say on Twitter regarding the mini fridge:

"We will share more information next month on the Xbox Series X Mini-Fridge launch this holiday. #XboxandChill"

Basically, it is still coming this holiday, and more information is to be expected in October. Are you looking forward to cool your gaming beverages in style?