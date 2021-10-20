The Xbox mini fridge is being severely scalped and resold at scam prices

HQ

October 19 was the date you could start pre-ordering the Xbox mini fridge at selected markets. And it went pretty much as you could imagine.

There were tons of scalpers (likely using automatic tools) hogging them, which led to disappointed fans review bombing the resellers and soon auctions popped up on Ebay where you could buy the Xbox mini fridge for over €1300 (retail price €99). Pretty much the console launch all over again.

The Xbox marketing boss Aaron Greenberg says most mini fridges will be sold in the actual stores, so there's still a chance you can get one without paying money to scalpers. He also adds that there are more units being manufactured as it isn't a limited edition product, so if you can cool your beverages in your regular fridge (or even outside - winter is coming!) for a few more months, you will be able to get one without being scammed.