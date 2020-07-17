The Xbox Live Gold 12-month subscription has been removed

You're watching Advertisements

If you have an Xbox One and you want to play online and get a few free titles each month - a 12 month subscription of Xbox Live Gold has long been the best option. Or rather - it was. As a lot of media, like Metro, have noticed, Microsoft seems to have discontinued it both on Xbox.com and at bigger retailers.

We still don't know why they have decided to do this, but a reasonable guess is that they have something to announce regarding this on Xbox Games Showcase this Thursday. We suspect there could be major changes coming to Microsofts subscriptions.