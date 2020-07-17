Cookies

The Xbox Live Gold 12-month subscription has been removed

Those looking to play online on Xbox seemingly can't opt for the 12-month Xbox Live Gold subscription anymore.

If you have an Xbox One and you want to play online and get a few free titles each month - a 12 month subscription of Xbox Live Gold has long been the best option. Or rather - it was. As a lot of media, like Metro, have noticed, Microsoft seems to have discontinued it both on Xbox.com and at bigger retailers.

We still don't know why they have decided to do this, but a reasonable guess is that they have something to announce regarding this on Xbox Games Showcase this Thursday. We suspect there could be major changes coming to Microsofts subscriptions.

