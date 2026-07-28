The Xbox layoffs have not affected development of The Elder Scrolls VI, according to Bethesda

HQ

When the massive layoff wave was confirmed for Xbox, seeing 3,200 jobs being cut (1,600 right away and 1,600 more up until July 2027), many started to wonder what this means for production of many of the games Xbox Game Studios has in the pipeline.

Particularly, as any news on a Bethesda Game Studios title is good news at this point, some started to wonder whether work on The Elder Scrolls VI had been affected, the project Bethesda claims is its "primary development focus today".

The good news is the project has not been affected, at least according to a statement from Bethesda to YouTuber MrMattyPlays (thanks, PC Gamer). A new video has been released featuring answers direct from Bethesda about a number of matters, not least whether or not the layoffs have had any impact on production of the game.

Bethesda's answer was brief but clear: "No, the roadmap is unaffected."

So good news and hopefully this will mean we'll be returning to Tamriel by the end of the 2020s, even if it's not a bet we'd be desperate to take...