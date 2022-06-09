The Xbox Extended Showcase on Tuesday features "All New Content"

HQ

Later today is a big day for fans of video games, as Geoff Keighley will host his Summer Games Fest in which 30 developers and publishers will have new stuff to show. But this isn't the only fun we can expect this week as Microsoft also hosts the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase on Sunday at 18:00 BST / 19:00 CEST, in which they promise 90 minutes of new Xbox content.

And it doesn't stop there, as Microsoft has already announced a second event on June 14 in which another 90 minutes of gaming related content awaits us. So far, they haven't revealed anything else about this second event, other than that they will "share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase and speak with some of your favorite game creators".

Until now. The Global Games Marketing from the Xbox team, Kelly Lombardi, has some extra details to share on what to expect on Twitter. It turns out it will be 90 minutes of "all NEW content", so we would recommend you to check it out, and we will of course cover everything here on Gamereactor as well.