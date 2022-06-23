The Xbox documentary has now won an Emmy

HQ

Xbox turned 20 years old last fall and celebrated this in various ways, with one of the more spectacular being a six part documentary about the creation of everything Xbox called Power On: The Story of Xbox. Not only did it turn out to be an interesting story, it was also well presented, included things both good and bad for the brand, included story about Nintendo and Sony and much, much more.

We thought it was way better than expected, and clearly so does the Emmy jury that has just awarded the series a Daytime Emmy for "Outstanding Single Camera Editing". This is actually the second major award for the documentary that also won at The Webby Awards back in April.

The trailer for the documentary can be found below, as well as links to each of the six free episodes. We promise it's well spent time regardless of console preference.

HQ

Chapter 1: The Renegades - A small team of upstarts sets out to convince Microsoft that it's time to enter the console business.

Chapter 2: The Valentine's Day Massacre - The battle to own the living room is on-but not without significant cost and risk.

Chapter 3: And It Didn't Turn On - Public doubt intensifies as issues threaten to spoil the 2001 launch for Xbox.

Chapter 4: Cool... Now What? - A console is only as good as its games... and Xbox needs a gamechanger to survive. Enter Halo.

Chapter 5: The Red Ring of Death - The demand for Xbox 360 is at fever pitch, but a critical malfunction threatens its success.

Chapter 6: TV... Or Not TV - Xbox loses its way. Can a former intern get the team back on track?