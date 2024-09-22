The Xbox Ambassador Program is coming to an end

HQ

Microsoft has now revealed that, after 13 years, they will be shutting down their Xbox Ambassador Program, through which players could earn points that could later be redeemed for discount codes and other rewards in the Xbox online store.

In a statement regarding the shutdown, Microsoft said:

"Players are finding more value in engaging with us in other ways that allow them to live our community values of making Xbox a place where everyone can have fun—including programs like Fanfest, Xbox Insider Program, and Rewards with Xbox," today's statement says. "Thanks to the work of this group, the chance for players to experience the joy of gaming is more global and inclusive than ever—and we believe that now is the right moment to bring the learnings and values of the Ambassador community into all of our player engagement programs."

The program will officially close in mid-October, and reminders have been sent to all ambassadors to use up their points and codes before the shutdown. Upon the program's closure, all participants will receive a unique badge visible on their profile as a recognition of their involvement.

The Ambassador Program will officially shut down on October 15th.

