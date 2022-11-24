The Xbox 360 controller is back thanks to Hyperkin

HQ

Xbox 360 remains the most popular Xbox console to this day and introduced a whole lot of features that we today take for granted like Achievements, digital game distribution, indie efforts, cross-game chat and wireless controllers as standard.

Speaking of the latter, the Xbox 360 one is also largely the foundation of most modern controllers that not only look similar, but has the setup with two shoulder buttons and two triggers. With this in mind, it's not too surprising that a whole lot of gamers really miss the classic Xbox 360 controller.

After the resounding success Hyperkin had with their modern Xbox Series S/X version of the "Duke" controller (the huge one from the very first Xbox), they are now launching another retro controller, and this time they are bringing Xbox 360 back. It's called Hyperkin Xenon, and pretty much looks like the original did 17 years ago, although it has now gotten a Share button and Back/Start renamed with the new icons.

Hyperkin Xenon is available in White, Black, Pink and Red. Pricing and release date haven't been confirmed yet, but we'll be back when this is announced.

What did you think of the original Xbox 360 controller?