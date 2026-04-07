The X-Men will need to solve a murder at the Hellfire Gala in upcoming one-shot comic this July

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For many, this summer will be defined by two key superheroes, namely Supergirl and Spider-Man, both of whom will return to helm their own live-action blockbusters and star in a bunch of promising comic books at the same time to capitalise on this attention. But we shouldn't let this hype detract from the fact that the summer will be a big period for the X-Men too, who are set to return in the second chapter of X-Men '97 and also helm a very exciting one-shot comic too.

Marvel has confirmed that the Hellfire Gala is returning this July, but with the caveat that the masquerade ball will now be overshadowed by a grisly murder the mutants will need to solve.

This will all come to fruition in X-Men: The Hellfire Murder, a one-shot story that is being helmed by a cast of talented creators with tons of experience bringing X-Men tales to life. The comic is written by Saladin Ahmed, Jed Mackay, Gail Simone, Eve L. Ewing, and Erica Schultz, with art from Tony Daniel, Luciano Vecchio, Federica Mancin, and more, with a cover from Vecchio too.

As for the plot premise, we're told: "When an iconic mutant power player is murdered at an exclusive masquerade hosted by Sebastian Shaw, it falls to Wolverine and Jubilee to solve a locked-room mystery that has dire consequences for all mutantkind. Everyone is a suspect. And the party isn't over yet..."

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As for when this comic book will arrive, it will sell from July 22.