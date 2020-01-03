The WWE 2K20 New Year's bug has been fixed

During New Year's eve a bug quickly ruined the good mood of WWE 2K20 players as the game crashed hard after the clock struck twelve. A lot of players couldn't load any game modes because of this calendar setting bug. The PS4 and PC players could simply fix it by setting the year back to 2019 as a temporary solution, however, Xbox One players couldn't do the same.

After receiving a flood of complaints, 2K told the players that they were already investigating and working towards a solution and promised to update the game as soon as possible.

Now, the 2K support account has posted some good news on Twitter: "This issue has been resolved. Please make sure to restart your #WWE2K20 game to automatically download the fix. If you continue experiencing issues, please open a support ticket here: http://2kgam.es/2KHelpMe . Thank you again for your patience!"

Thus, if you are one of the affected players, now you just need to restart the game and the problem should be solved. Did you also encounter this bug?