The writers strike will end soon

HQ

So many movies and TV shows have been put on ice, delayed and even cancelled because of the two giant strikes that have brought Hollywood to its knees the last few months, and some speculated it would continue this way into 2024. Fortunately, that will seemingly not be the case.

The Writers Guild of America reveals that they've reached a tentative agreement to sign a new MBA after getting most of their demands met. All that remains is for the contract to be finalised and the guild's members to vote on it, so it's sounds like the people writing our favourite movies and shows will go back to work fairly soon.

It's important to remember that this doesn't mean the production of all these projects will start up again, because the actors strike is still very much in effect, but at least the writers can finish planning The Last of Us' second season, Amazon can release season 4 of The Boys and so much more.