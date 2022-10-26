The writers of the Witcher series dislike the books and games

HQ

It's a little surprising how anyone can want to work with a brand they outright dislike, but that's exactly the case with a handful of the screenwriters of Netflix's The Witcher series. At least if we're to believe what the series' former producer Beau DeMayo told us during a Q&A on Instagram Stories where they discussed the upcoming X-Men '97. DeMayo mentioned how he was assembling the team for the series and that one of the criteria was that you 'had to' love X-Men to have a chance of getting the job.

This comes from his previous experience after working on the Netflix The Witcher series where he thus claims that many of the screenwriters involved had no love whatsoever for, or outright disliked the source material. In other words, the books and the games.

"I've been on shows - namely Witcher - where some of the writers were not or actively disliked the books and games (even actively mocking the source material)".

"It's a recipe for disaster and bad morale. Fandom as a litmus test checks egos, and makes all the long nights worth it. You have to respect the work before you're allowed to add to its legacy."

The third season of The Witcher is scheduled for release in the summer of next year.

