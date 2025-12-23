The writer of Silent Hill f believes the game is scary because the women are "terrifying"

HQ

Silent Hill f was not only going to be a different take on horror in the Silent Hill series by changing the location of the series from the foggy American city it is named after to the fictional rural town of Ebisugaoka. It also explores a different way of straining the player's fears, and much of that credit for the 2025 title goes to its lead writer, Ryukishi07.

The screenwriter, best known in the past for visual novels such as Higurashi no Naku Koro ni and Umineko, has given an interview to GamesRadar+ where he talks about his philosophy behind writing the game's script.

"As I understand it, horror fans tend to lean towards men, and in the eyes of men, the opposite sex can be something that conjures up a variety of contrasting emotions, from endearing to terrifying," says Ryukishi07. "I think women often appear in Japanese horror as characters or themes because the emotions that arise as a result of their existence become the sources of intricate dramas."

Obviously, the temporal component also has a strong influence on the depiction of the fears of Hinako Shimizu, its protagonist. Rural Japan in the 1960s was still governed by strict standards of morality and behaviour expected of women, in a strictly patriarchal and paternalistic society where women's opinions were not relevant (at least not outside the home). This expectation to be a good daughter, a good student and ultimately a good wife triggers Hinako's behaviour in the game, it "liberates" her. She is both terrifying and turnable at the same time, and Ryukishi07 does this as a sign of absolute respect for women.

"For me personally, the opposite sex (women) is something I respect, revere, get along with and fear; something that fascinates, terrifies and fascinates me," Ryukishi07 explains. "To this day, I have written stories that fall into the horror genre, but none of them would have been completed without the presence of women.

"Working on women-centred themes is for me the greatest act of respect I can dedicate to them," Ryukishi07 concludes.

What do you think about the story of Silent Hill f? Do you think Ryukishi07 has captured the reflection of the female protagonist well?