The WOWCube is a gaming platform built like a Rubik's Cube

As part of the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show for 2021, a new and quite strange gaming platform has been unveiled, and simply put, it's a Rubik's Cube you can play games on.

The WOWCube is a new device that features eight blocks each with various screens that can move around to play interactive games across. The strange part is that this device seems very much like a toy, but with the way it can be implemented, it's very much a gaming platform with an immersive user experience.

The device offers various methods to interact with it, including twisting the cubes to move them around, or shaking, tapping and tilting the Cube itself. Considering it's unique design, the WOWCube has been certified as a STEM educational toy, meaning it probably has some benefits regarding engaging younger audiences in a more productive manner.

The WOWCube can also be paired with your smartphone to act as a digital, interactive display when it is in screensaver mode, where it can display widgets such as the weather or air quality, as part of your Smart Home setup.

Check out some images of the WOWCube below, or head to its website over here for more information.