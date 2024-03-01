The worst part of Helldivers II

HQ

I'm going to say this right out of the gates: I think Helldivers II is the best game I've played so far this year. A lot of people would agree with that statement. Arrowhead Game Studios' satirical, engaging universe combined with excellent gameplay and visuals really bring the idea of a galactic-scale war to life. However, the multiplayer hit of our day has one glaring problem.

Popularity. No, I'm not talking about the server issues. Those problems are on their way to being fixed and personally I never found them to be too bothersome. No, popularity has led to another problem, and it's largely to do with the player base.

Helldivers II players are mostly great. Salute a random person you match with, and they'll protect you until your brutal end in the name of democracy. Outside of the vast majority, though, there are outliers, players that are trying to make the game something that it isn't, whether that's through trying to correlate the game's universe to their real-world, strangely fascistic beliefs, cheating in a PvE game, or just spamming the same mission over and over to farm resources.

I'm not going to open Pandora's Box with the first option there, and will instead look at the other two. I'm no gatekeeper. The more the merrier in every game, community, and so on, but that's as long as you get what the thing you're playing or watching is about. Helldivers II is a chaotic multiplayer game designed to put you in the role of sci-fi jobber #19, a man who will survive minutes at most and likely be replaced over a dozen times before the last recruit makes it onto the evac ship with a thousand-yard stare in their eyes.

By choosing to cheat, whether that's through calling down 1000 orbital strikes at once or some other method, it invalidates the point of the game. It makes it pointless to play. There are none of the moments of sheer terror and excitement that you get when you're surrounded by what appears to be a million bugs, or have a broken leg and are trying to escape an infallible Automaton. Moreover, as a co-operative experience, sure it might be nice for a mission to get done for you by a cheater, but why not just play on an easier difficulty if you can't handle it?

As I've played more Helldivers II, I've come across more and more of these types of players. Less cheaters than boring farmers, though. They really take the cake, just choosing to play defence maps over and over in order to grind XP, sitting in a corner and getting mad at you in chat when you try and do anything but let the turrets do all the work. It's simply boring, and while I have left these lobbies, at a higher level, you're bound to run into more of them if you're jumping into random games. Yes, it is a thing you can do in the game, and yes there are other missions, but the fact there's an overabundance of players choosing to grind in a game that barely has one is baffling.

I can't exactly blame this sort of player base for this, though. Everyone gets their own kicks out of games, and while it is blatantly not the point of Helldivers II to farm XP (as what are you going to do with all your upgrades, get more turrets?), multiplayer games have been teaching people for years that they have to use the scummiest tactics in order to make their metres go up, and only when the numbers go up are they having fun. It's an epidemic among multiplayer games that hopefully titles like Helldivers II can fight. Battle passes and their ilk have taught players that in order to get the limited-time cosmetics, they should prioritise spending time over having fun.

Helldivers II has a battle pass, and it is a live-service title first and foremost, but above all Arrowhead Game Studios has won people over by actually making a game that's fun to play, rather than one that requires you keep playing in order to create a false sense of enjoyment through cosmetic unlocks. Hopefully in the near future, people can realise that, or those pointlessly trying to grind in a game that doesn't need it can move onto the next time sink experience.