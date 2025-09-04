The worst acting performances ever

HQ

10. Robert Downey Jr. - Dolittle

As sharp as Robert Downey Jr. is in Kiss Kiss, Bang Bang and in the role of Tony Stark, especially in the first Iron Man film and Avengers, he is equally dreadfully awful in the role of Doctor John Dolittle in Traffic writer Stephen Gaghan's problem-ridden interpretation of Hugh Lofting's children's books. Downey's strange accent is so weird that most of the time you can't even understand or hear what he's saying, and it's obvious that he doesn't care, just strutting around on screen and mumbling while waiting to go home.

9. Gal Gadot - Zack Snyder's Justice League

"Kaal-Eeel!" By now, we all understand that Gal Gadot got the role of Wonder Woman and thus her big Hollywood breakthrough solely because of her undeniably attractive appearance. Because when it comes to credible acting, she just can't do it. Not for a second. You can actually take any film from her CV and pick any scene to realise that the woman is just reading lines, without presence or empathy, but it becomes most obvious when she tries to calm a confused Superman in Zack Snyder's ensemble effort. So flat. So lifeless. So bad.

8. Mike Myers - The Love Guru

Apparently, Mike Myers tried to include his hated love guru as a character in all three Austin Powers films, but his scriptwriting partner Michael McCullers threatened to leave the projects if that happened, and right then and there, the Wayne's World comedian should have realised that Guru Pitka was a character destined for the bin, not for his own film. The Love Guru is one of the worst comedies of all-time, and Myers is so incredibly dull and devoid of comedic talent here that it's hard to imagine that this is the same man who brought Austin Powers to life just a few years earlier.

7. Nicolas Cage - Wicker Man

"Not the beeeeees!" There was a time when Oscar-winning Nicolas Cage had drunk one too many sips of his own Kool Aid, jumping between different productions and performing some kind of screaming improv version of the Con Air character Cameron Poe. The remake of the 1970s classic The Wicker Man is one such film, and here Cage is so woefully bad that many scenes where he just starts screaming out of nowhere become unintentionally comical. Many scenes here are memorably fantastic, not least the one where he gets his head trapped in a homemade bee hive and starts screaming before the computer-animated wasps even appear on screen.

6. Tom Hanks - Elvis

Tom Hanks, as we all know, has, throughout virtually his entire fantastic career, given more memorable performances than most of us can count. Hanks is phenomenal. He is phenomenal in Forrest Gump, Philadelphia, Cast Away, The Green Mile, Saving Private Ryan, Road to Perdition, and Captain Phillips. However, he is not particularly impressive in the role of Elvis Presley's greedy manager Tom Parker. Here, Hanks seems completely lost, and in combination with prosthetics that make him resemble the Elephant Man, it's impossible to ignore that this is Hanks' worst performance. The way he chooses to portray Parker, as a one-dimensional, laughably flat Bond villain, combined with his horrible attempt at an accent, must be considered fascinatingly deplorable.

5. Judi Dench - Cats

The pay cheques handed out to the mostly superb actors who chose to accept this fantastically awful musical interpretation must have been grotesquely large. Dame Judi Dench is said to have been the one who cashed in the most, as she nearly ruined her career with her interpretation of the feline Old Deuteronomy. Completely ridiculous acting, Dench. That's how the clocks stop.

4. John Travolta - Battlefield Earth

The Hollywood film that is often referred to as the worst ever is, 25 years later, truly fascinating in many ways. The then red-hot John Travolta snatched the role of the ruthless space villain Terl, and the amount of overacting he dishes out here can only be summed up in one way: macabre, unintentional super comedy. A must-see.

3. Keanu Reeves - Dracula

Whoever watched Point Break and decided that the ever-wooden Keanu Reeves could play a highly dramatic role as a stoic, British nobleman in a theatrical interpretation of Dracula should have been keelhauled on the spot. But... that's not how it turned out. Reeves was given free rein to strut around on screen and behave like a complete idiot, which in many ways ruins the entire film.

2. Eddie Redmayne - Jupiter Ascending

The Matrix's Wachowski sisters' sci-fi epic stands as one of the worst big-budget productions of all-time (in all categories), and sure, everyone, including Channing Tatum, is terrible in this awful film. But nothing is as bad (in any way) as the otherwise acclaimed Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne in the role of supervillain Abrasax. The way he shapes his mouth and squints his eyes as he hisses his lines always puts me in a really good mood. It's hard to find worse acting.

1. John Malkovich - Rounders

John Malkovich has proven that he can outshine just about anyone, not least in films such as In the Line of Fire and Of Mice and Men. But even the best can slip up. This is also true of Malkovich, who plays the Russian gangster Teddy in the poker film Rounders and does it so horribly badly that it is impossible to watch without laughing uncontrollably and loudly. Malkovich overacts so brutally that every part of every scene feels like a parody. Apparently, it was even worse at first (believe it or not), as Matt Damon mentioned in a recent podcast interview. Director John Dahl had to tone down Malkovich's performance several levels before they could start filming, which, considering the final result, seems completely absurd.