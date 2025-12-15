"The worse sin" for Star Wars creators is to be afraid of "anything that shakes it up," says Rian Johnson

Say what you will about Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but Episode VIII certainly managed to shake up fans. Criticisms were flying left right and centre at Disney, at Kathleen Kennedy, at director Rian Johnson, and yet he believes this is the key to making good Star Wars content. Disney may now think otherwise, but hey ho.

Speaking with Polygon following the release of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, Johnson equated some of his work in the detective movie to The Last Jedi. He knew he was going a bit out there with some of the themes and messaging in the third Knives Out, but he likened it to making Star Wars projects, and how creators shouldn't be afraid to handle the franchise with "kid gloves."

"Having grown up a Star Wars fan, I know that thing where something challenges it, and I know the recoil against that," he said. "I know how there can be infighting in the world of Star Wars. But I also know that the worst sin is to handle it with kid gloves. The worst sin is to be afraid of doing anything that shakes it up. Because every Star Wars movie going back to Empire and onward shook the box and rattled fans, and got them angry, and got them fighting, and got them talking about it. And then for a lot of them, got them loving it and coming around on it eventually."

"The same thing goes for religion, for me. People who are raised outside of faith sometimes think it's this touchy thing that you have to handle with kid gloves," Johnson continued. "I grew up very Christian. It was a very personal thing for me. I'm not a believer anymore. I'm no longer a Christian. But when I was... You're constantly rattling the box for yourself. You're constantly being offended by things. But then it's not like that just shuts off [the real world and how it challenges your beliefs]."

