The world's ugliest dog has been crowned

To their owner, every dog is beautiful, right? Well, not really, as we can all understand when an animal is just a downright uggo. Doesn't mean we love them any less, but they can't understand our language, so why be anything but honest?

Each year, a world's ugliest dog contest is held in America, where you can win a cash prize of $5000 for bringing the creepiest canine out to show the world. This year, after a tough bout, the small ball of fur Wild Thang came out on top.

Wild Thang contracted canine distemper when he was a puppy, leading to his teeth not to grow in at all and his right leg to paddle constantly. He has his issues, but his owner maintains he's a happy ugly guy.

