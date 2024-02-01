The world's most expensive CS skin can be yours for $2 million

HQ

The world's most expensive and most likely most exclusive CS skin is now for sale, a Factory New AK-47 Case Hardened StatTrak with pattern number 661. The owner who came into possession of it just last week has announced that there is already an offer of $1 million, which in itself would make it the biggest skin deal ever.

The requested buyout price for those who want to strike now and get a small piece of unique gaming history, however, is double that - $2 million. A deal that the seller hopes to push through with the help of the famous skin collectors zipeL and roflm0nster. The advert describes the skin as the world's undisputed best and most prestigious to own.

Are you craving it?