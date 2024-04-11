The world's most expensive comic book has been sold at auction

HQ

The first issue of Action Comics, the magazine credited with popularising the superhero phenomenon, has sold at auction for a staggering $6 million dollars.

Released in June 1938, the magazine was the first time the world was introduced to Superman, whose muscular physique and face grace the cover, and the issue put up for auction was an exceptionally well-preserved one.

The $6 million price tag set a new record for comic books, previously held by the first issue of Superman, which sold privately the other year for $5.3 million.

Commenting on the event, a spokesperson for Heritage Auctions said:

"Thursday was a historic day for a historic comic book, and we expected no less. The first session of this four-day event will surpass $15 million — and we haven't touched the comic art that begins Friday, with numerous pieces of significance forthcoming. Maybe there is more history still to be made."

