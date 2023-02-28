The world's largest aircraft is coming to Microsoft Flight Simulator

HQ

The heaviest and largest aircraft ever created was Antonov AN-225 Mriya. We're writing "was" as it was destroyed by Russia during their warfare against Ukraine last year, ruining the only existing modell which was stationed on Antonov Airport outside Kyiv.

Fortunately, there's still a way to experience this beast of an aircraft as Asobo Studio has now added it to Microsoft Flight Simulator. And it gets even better, as by flying it you're contributing to the restoration of this magnificent work: "All proceeds to go toward the rebuilding effort for the Ukrainian aircraft."

The project is described like this on Xbox Wire (which also has a lot of fascinating details regarding the Antonov AN-225 Mriya):

"As part of Microsoft Flight Simulator's ongoing digital preservation efforts, it is pleased to introduce the world's largest aircraft, the Ukrainian-built Antonov An-225 Mriya, today. It is an ultra-heavy lift jet transport aircraft featuring six engines, and holds the record as the world's longest plane as well as many other size-related aviation records. Only one Mriya was ever completed, and it was rendered catastrophically inoperable in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine. Efforts are underway to attempt to rebuild the aircraft and fly it again."

If you feel like checking and fly out the largest aircraft ever built and at the same time bring it closer to a comeback, head over and download it for Microsoft Flight Simulator (which is included with Game Pass). Check out the trailer below to see what this huge thing actually looks like.