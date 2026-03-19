The world's first quantum battery is charged by using the opposite logic of a traditional battery

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Quantum battery is not just sci-fi anymore. Australian researchers have unveiled the first working prototype of a quantum battery that can charge, store, and discharge energy. The study "Superextensive electrical power from a quantum battery" is quite extensive and technical, and can be read here. Reporting about the subject was done by The Guardian and Tekniikan Maailma.

Unlike traditional batteries, which rely on chemical reactions, quantum batteries could theoretically provide significantly more efficient and faster charging than traditional batteries.

This new prototype is the first to implement the entire battery operating cycle: charging, energy storage, and discharging. The key finding of this study is related to the exceptional scalability of quantum batteries. Unlike traditional batteries, where higher capacity means longer charging time, quantum batteries have the opposite effect. When more quantum cells are added to the system, charging speeds up. However, the current prototype is still very far from practical applications.

So what does the future hold? The almost instantaneous charging of quantum batteries could in the future benefit quantum computers in particular, where energy supply must be implemented precisely and efficiently. The technology could also enable wireless energy transfer over long distances, which could be useful for things like drones that can be charged in flight, or vehicles, that can be charged while being mobile.

Unfortunately, it seems that the technology is still a long way from being ready for applications such as electric cars.